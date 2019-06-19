02:42 | Футбол — Кубок Америки

Боливия - Перу: все голы. Видео

0
Обсудить

Сборная Перу выиграла у Боливии в матче 2-го тура группового турнира Кубка Америки (3:1). Автором победного гола стал нападающий "Локомотива" Джефферсон Фарфан. На 55-й минуте встречи он головой поразил ворота соперника.

Боливия – Перу

Кубок Америки: турнирная таблица, новости и обзоры, расписание и результаты игр

0
Обсудить
Загрузка...
Материалы других СМИ