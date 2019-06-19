Боливия - Перу: все голы. Видео

Сборная Перу выиграла у Боливии в матче 2-го тура группового турнира Кубка Америки (3:1). Автором победного гола стал нападающий "Локомотива" Джефферсон Фарфан. На 55-й минуте встречи он головой поразил ворота соперника.
#CopaAmerica | ¡GOOOL! Así marcó Marcelo "El Moreno" Martins de penal para dar ventaja a Bolivia sobre Perú. pic.twitter.com/jAOXI3518j— Ovación Deportes (@OVDeportes) 18 июня 2019 г.
¡GOL DE PAOLO GUERRERO! 🇵🇪— Joga Bonito (@Jasoninho10) 18 июня 2019 г.
The #Peru legend is still scoring big goals at age 35! Very-well taken finish, after collecting Cueva's great pass and rounding the goalkeeper. #BOLPER #ArribaPerú #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/sS1PqpfFun
¡Gol de Jefferson Farfán! 🇵🇪— Joga Bonito (@Jasoninho10) 18 июня 2019 г.
This time Paolo Guerrero turns provider, sending in a perfect cross for Farfán to head home! The veteran stars leading the way for #Peru once again.#BOLPER #ArribaPeru #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/f0bWoTnKRS
🇵🇪 Edison Flores comes off the bench and scores in stoppage time, to seal the 3-1 win for #Peru over #Bolivia. He did it in style, putting the goalkeeper on the ground and then chipping it over.— Joga Bonito (@Jasoninho10) 18 июня 2019 г.
#BOLPER #ArribaPeru #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/nq8sjWDNuW
