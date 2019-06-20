05:45 | Футбол — Кубок Америки

Аргентина - Парагвай: все голы. Видео

0
Обсудить

Сборные Аргентины и Парагвая не выявили победителя в матче 2-го тура группового турнира Кубка Америки (1:1). В конце первого тайма парагвайцы открыли счет благодаря голу  Ричарда Санчеса, а на 57-й минуте нападающий "Барселоны" Лионель Месси реализовал пенальти и сравнял счет. Спустя 5 минут парагваец Дерлис Гонсалес​ не смог реализовать пенальти.

Аргентина - Парагвай

Кубок Америки: турнирная таблица, новости и обзоры, расписание и результаты игр

0
Обсудить
Загрузка...
Материалы других СМИ