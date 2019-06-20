Аргентина - Парагвай: все голы. Видео

Сборные Аргентины и Парагвая не выявили победителя в матче 2-го тура группового турнира Кубка Америки (1:1). В конце первого тайма парагвайцы открыли счет благодаря голу Ричарда Санчеса, а на 57-й минуте нападающий "Барселоны" Лионель Месси реализовал пенальти и сравнял счет. Спустя 5 минут парагваец Дерлис Гонсалес не смог реализовать пенальти.
¡Gol de #Paraguay! 🇵🇾— Joga Bonito (@Jasoninho10) 20 июня 2019 г.
Incredible run by Miguel Almirón, blowing by #Argentina defenders and then crossing for Richard Sánchez to score the opening goal! La #Albirroja take a surprise 1-0 lead.#ARGPAR #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/wG4whcWAKW
¡GOL DE MESSI! 🇦🇷#VAR gives #Argentina a penalty, and this time #Messi makes no mistake from the spot to score the equalizer. His first goal of the tournament.— Joga Bonito (@Jasoninho10) 20 июня 2019 г.
1-1. #ARGPAR #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/ek2xffitPC
¡SAN ARMANI! 🇦🇷💪— Joga Bonito (@Jasoninho10) 20 июня 2019 г.
Franco Armani saves the penalty from Derlis González!!! He comes up HUGE for #Argentina, making up for his first-half mistake.#ARGPAR #River #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/ohKFJ77CMA
Кубок Америки: турнирная таблица, новости и обзоры, расписание и результаты игр