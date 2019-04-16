23:35 16 апреля | Футбол — Лига чемпионов

"Ювентус" – "Аякс". Все голы матча. Видео

"Ювентус" в ответном матче 1/4 финала Лиги чемпионов принимает "Аякс".​

Ювентус - Аякс

28-я минута. Криштиану Роналду - 1:0

34-я минута. Донни ван де Бек - 1:1

67-я минута. Маттейс де Лигт - 1:2

Лига чемпионов: плей-офф, даты и расписание матчей, результаты игр 1/4 финала

