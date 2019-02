"МЮ" - "ПСЖ": Буффон вышел на десятое место по матчам в Лиге чемпионов

Gianluigi Buffon is now in the top 10 for Champions League games played! 💪



🇪🇸 Casillas 174

🇵🇹 Ronaldo 158

🇪🇸 Xavi 151

🇪🇸 Raul 142

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Giggs 141

🇪🇸 Iniesta 130

🇦🇷 Messi 129

🇳🇱 Seedorf 125

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Scholes 124

🇮🇹 Buffon 121



The only one in there not to have won it... 😢 #UCL pic.twitter.com/7cs39jDMIN