Месси забивает 35 и более мячей в последних 11 сезонах за "Барселону"

Lionel Messi has scored 35+ goals in his last 11 Barcelona seasons.



18/19: 35 goals so far

17/18: 45 goals

16/17: 54 goals

15/16: 41 goals

14/15: 58 goals

13/14: 41 goals

12/13: 60 goals

11/12: 73 goals

10/11: 53 goals

09/10: 47 goals

08/09: 38 goals



