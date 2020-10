6 — @FCBarcelona manager @RonaldKoeman has become the fifth manager to take charge of as many as six teams in the UEFA @ChampionsLeague, after Carlo Ancelotti (8), Claudio Ranieri (6), Jose Mourinho (6) and Rafael Benitez (6). Assorted#UCL #ChampionsLeague #FCB pic.twitter.com/XlxtzoXp2X