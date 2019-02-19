23:01 19 февраля | Футбол — Лига чемпионов

Больные дети смогли виртуально побывать на матче "Лион" - "Барселона". Видео

Благодаря проекту фонда бывшего игрока "Барселоны" и "Лиона" Эрика Абидаля "Робот Пол" дети, страдающие от серьезных заболеваний, смогли виртуально побывать на матче Лиги чемпионов между этими командами. У них была возможность поздороваться с игроками перед выходом на поле.

 

 

Джибрил и Джойс - дети, которые сейчас пребывают на лечении в больницах Лиона и Барселоны, соответственно.

 

Лион - Барселона

 

