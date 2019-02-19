Больные дети смогли виртуально побывать на матче "Лион" - "Барселона". Видео

Благодаря проекту фонда бывшего игрока "Барселоны" и "Лиона" Эрика Абидаля "Робот Пол" дети, страдающие от серьезных заболеваний, смогли виртуально побывать на матче Лиги чемпионов между этими командами. У них была возможность поздороваться с игроками перед выходом на поле.
Joyce can, thanks to the robot Pol project, virtually attend the @OL stadium from her room at @vallhebron hospital, greet the players, and watch the warmup from the field. Also Jybril can do it thanks to this shared initiative of @OLfondation @FCBarcelona @EAbidal22Found 💙❤ pic.twitter.com/zex3kTMz2r– Barça Foundation (@FundacioFCB) 19 февраля 2019 г.
Джибрил и Джойс - дети, которые сейчас пребывают на лечении в больницах Лиона и Барселоны, соответственно.
Jybril and Joyce are children from Lyon and Barcelona suffering serious illnesses. The @OLfondation @EAbidal22Found and us use this robot from @awabot to improve their emotional well being by providing positive experiences👏💙❤ #NoChildOffside pic.twitter.com/oNtggasDOX– Barça Foundation (@FundacioFCB) 19 февраля 2019 г.
