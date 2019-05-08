23:21 | Футбол — Лига чемпионов

"Аякс" - "Тоттенхэм": Лукас Моура оформил дубль и сравнял счет

Нападающий "Тоттенхэма" Лукас Моура забил два мяча в ворота "Аякса" в матче 1/2 финала Лиги чемпионов. Счет матча - 2:2. В первой игре голландский клуб победил со счетом 1:0.

