"Аякс" - "Тоттенхэм": Лукас Моура оформил дубль и сравнял счет

Нападающий "Тоттенхэма" Лукас Моура забил два мяча в ворота "Аякса" в матче 1/2 финала Лиги чемпионов. Счет матча - 2:2. В первой игре голландский клуб победил со счетом 1:0.
#Tottenham have been much better to start the 2nd half, and now they pull a goal back. Searing pace by Lucas Moura to burst through the center, then a calm finish.– Joga Bonito (@Jasoninho10) 8 мая 2019 г.
2-1 (3-1). #AJATOT #UCL #THFC pic.twitter.com/o1sKh96IlQ
Lucas Moura quickly scores again! 2 goals in less than 5 minutes, and #Tottenham have suddenly come to life! 2-2 on the night, #Ajax lead 3-2 on aggregate. Another shock comeback in the works??#AJATOT #UCL #THFC pic.twitter.com/lttERoG1SS– Joga Bonito (@Jasoninho10) 8 мая 2019 г.
