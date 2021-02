Claudinho (AMF, LW / @RedBullBraga / age 24) was the winner in four 2020 Bola de Prata/ESPN awards



?Golden Ball (League best player)

?League's Best Young Player

?League's Top Scorer (shared with Luciano)

?Silver Ball (League best XI)



The best player in Brazil right now! https://t.co/iPOhVt8z6w pic.twitter.com/D4uSnQnnov