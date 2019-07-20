Игало, ставший лучший бомбардиром Кубка Африки, завершил карьеру в сборной

Нападающий сборной Нигерии Одион Игало, ставший лучшим бомбардиром Кубка Африки-2019, объявил о завершении международной карьеры. 30-летний нигериец забил 5 голов в 7 матчах.
"Это одно из самых трудных карьерных решений, которые мне приходилось принимать. Это было удивительное пятилетнее приключение, но после долгих обсуждений с моей семьей я решил, что пришло время уйти из сборной", – написал Игало в Instagram.
This is one of the most difficult career decisions I have had to take. It’s been an amazing 5 years journey,but after due consultation and extensive discussion with my family I have decided it’s time for me to retire from the National team. It’s has been an eventful and most memorable opportunity to serve my country with pride,passion and to contribute my quota to the development of our football,the memories would stay with me for a long time and I’m immensely grateful. It is now time to concentrate on Club football and give the younger players chance to learn and grow. I would love to thank the NFF,coach Gernot Rohr for believing in me against all odds,to my teammates for their professionalism and team spirit without you guys I wouldn’t have achieved so much with this team. To NIGERIAN football fans all over the world,I SAY THANK YOU, you were always there to cheer us on and our 12th players every time we step into the pitch. I will be watching and cheering the SUPER EAGLES from this side. THANK YOU.....signing OUT ✍🏽🦅🇳🇬🙏🏾
