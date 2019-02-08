03:51 | Футбол — "Пас из-за границы"

Мбаппе, Сиссе, Езил и Рюдигер выразили соболезнования в связи с гибелью Салы

Экс-форвард сборной Франции Джибриль Сиссе, лидер "ПСЖ" Кильян Мбаппе, защитник "Челси" Антонио Рюдигер, вратарь "Бордо" Бенуа Костиль, хавбек "Арсенала"Месут Езил, а также другие футболисты и клубы в социальных сетях выразили соболезнования в связи с гибелью нападающего "Кардифф Сити"Эмилиано Салы. Тело 28-летнего аргентинца было обнаружено на борту самолета на дне Ла-Манша. Игрок летел в расположение валлийской команды, в которую перешел из "Нанта" за несколько дней до крушения.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

