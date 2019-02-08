Мбаппе, Сиссе, Езил и Рюдигер выразили соболезнования в связи с гибелью Салы

Экс-форвард сборной Франции Джибриль Сиссе, лидер "ПСЖ" Кильян Мбаппе, защитник "Челси" Антонио Рюдигер, вратарь "Бордо" Бенуа Костиль, хавбек "Арсенала" Месут Езил, а также другие футболисты и клубы в социальных сетях выразили соболезнования в связи с гибелью нападающего "Кардифф Сити" Эмилиано Салы. Тело 28-летнего аргентинца было обнаружено на борту самолета на дне Ла-Манша. Игрок летел в расположение валлийской команды, в которую перешел из "Нанта" за несколько дней до крушения.
No words to describe how sad this is. 😪 Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and also to the family of the pilot. ❤🙏🏼 #RIPsala pic.twitter.com/Uirj6etfZk– Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) 7 февраля 2019 г.
Reposes en paix champion @EmilianoSala1– Djibril Cisse (@DjibrilCisse) 7 февраля 2019 г.
Toutes mes condoléances à la famille sala et au @FCNantes pic.twitter.com/JVajDEAlCh
RIP EMI 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺– Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) 7 февраля 2019 г.
Heartbreaking to hear the news about Emiliano Sala. Rest in peace! 💙 Thoughts go out to the family and friends of Emiliano and the pilot. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/7P07jFmcQR– Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) 8 февраля 2019 г.
In the infinite sorrow of Emiliano Sala story, at least now the family has a body to mourn.– Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) 7 февраля 2019 г.
It’s a detail in the hope that one day may them and him find some peace. pic.twitter.com/zyggNAYzub
RIP Emiliano Sala.– FC Porto (@FCPorto) 7 февраля 2019 г.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.#FCPorto pic.twitter.com/Xehg73pIso