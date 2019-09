Ханю выиграл предсезонный турнир в Канаде, но чуть не забыл развернуть флаг во время гимна. Его выручил канадец Мессинг

Sportsmanship from Keegan Messing at the Autumn Classic ??.



During the medal ceremony, the Canadian unfurled the Japanese flag for winner Yuzuru Hanyu to face throughout his national anthem.



Recap from the #ACI19 men's final: https://t.co/CzKZypDTnl@SkateCanada pic.twitter.com/FNJHvyMOON