Сегодня, 07:05

The Game Awards 2023: лучшие игры года, все победители в номинациях

Артем Ращупкин
редактор раздела «Видеоигры»
The Game Awards 2023.
Фото The Game Awards 2023
Главные статуэтки индустрии вручены.

В Лос-Анджелесе прошел игровой «Оскар — The Game Awards-2023. Главная церемония награждения игровой индустрии раздала награды лучшим играм 2023 года. Все победители в различных номинациях — в этой заметке.

Лучшая семейная игра

  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder (победитель)
  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Party Animals
  • Pikmin 4
  • Sonic Superstars

Премия за инновации в области доступности для людей с ограниченными возможностями

  • Forza Motorsport (победитель)
  • Diablo 4
  • Hi-Fi RUSH
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Street Fighter 6

Лучший киберспортсмен 2023 года

  • Faker (победитель)
  • Zywoo
  • Demon1
  • Hydra
  • Ruler
  • Imperialhal

Лучший киберспортивный турнир

  • League of Legends World Championship (победитель)
  • Blast.TV Paris Major 2023
  • EVO 2023
  • The International 2023
  • Valorant Championships 2023

Лучшая киберспортивная игра

  • Valorant (победитель)
  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • PUBG Mobile

Лучшая киберспортивная команда

  • JD Gaming в League of Legends (победитель)
  • Evil Geniuses в Valorant
  • Fnatic в Valorant
  • Gaimin Gladiators в Dota 2
  • Team Vitality в Counter-Strike

Лучший киберспортивный тренер

  • Potter (победитель)
  • Zonic
  • Gunba
  • XTQZZZ
  • Homme

Лучший стример или автор контента

  • ironmouse (победитель)
  • quakity
  • spreenDMC
  • sypherpk
  • chrisbratt / People Make Games

Лучшая актерская игра

  • Нил Ньюбон: Астарион в Baldur's Gate 3 (победитель)
  • Бен Старр: Клайв в Final Fantasy XVI
  • Камерон Монахэн: Кэл Кестис в Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Идрис Эльба: Соломон Рид в Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Мелани Либtрд: Сага Андерсон в Alan Wake 2
  • Юрий Ловенталь: Питер Паркер в Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Лучшее игровое повествование

  • Alan Wake 2 (победитель)
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Лучшая инди-игра

  • Cocoon (победитель)
  • Dredge
  • Dave the Diver
  • Sea of Stars
  • Viewfinder

Лучшая экшен-игра

  • Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (победитель)
  • Dead Island 2
  • Ghostrunner 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Remnant 2

Лучшая мобильная игра

  • Honkai: Star Rail (победитель)
  • Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Monster Hunter Now
  • Terra Nil

Лучшая VR/AR-игра

  • Resident Evil Village: VR Mode (победитель)
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Humanity
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain
  • Synapse

Лучшее визуальное оформление

  • Alan Wake 2 (победитель)
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Lies of P
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Лучшее звуковое оформление

  • Hi-Fi Rush (победитель)
  • Alan Wake 2
  • Dead Space
  • Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4

Наибольшее социальное влияние

  • Tchia (победитель)
  • A Space for the Unbound
  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Terra Nil
  • Venba

Лучший саундтрек

  • Final Fantasy 16 (победитель)
  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Лучшая независимая игра

  • Sea of Stars (победитель)
  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Viewfinder

Лучший файтинг

  • Street Fighter 6 (победитель)
  • God of Rock
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  • Pocket Bravery

Самая ожидаемая игра

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (победитель)
  • Hades II
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Tekken 8

Лучшая поддержка сообщества

  • Baldur's Gate 3 (победитель)
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • No Man's Sky

Лучшая поддерживаемая игра

  • Cyberpunk 2077 (победитель)
  • Apex Legends
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Лучшая кино-адаптация

  • Одни из нас (победитель)
  • Кастлвания: Ноктюрн
  • Гран Туризмо
  • Братья Супер Марио в кино
  • Скрежет металла

Лучшая приключенческая экшен-игра

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (победитель)
  • Alan Wake 2
  • Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Лучшая ролевая игра

  • Baldur's Gate 3 (победитель)
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Lies of P
  • Sea of Stars
  • Starfield

Лучший симулятор или стратегия

  • Pikmin 4 (победитель)
  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
  • Cities: Skylines II
  • Company of Heroes 3
  • Fire Emblem Engage

Лучшая спортивная / гоночная игра

  • Forza Motorsport (победитель)
  • EA Sports FC 24
  • F1 23
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
  • The Crew Motorfest

Лучшая многопользовательская игра

  • Baldur's Gate 3 (победитель)
  • Diablo IV
  • Party Animals
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Народная игра / игра года по мнению игроков

  • Baldur's Gate 3 (победитель)
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Genshin Impact
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Spider-Man 2

Лучший геймдизайн

  • Alan Wake 2 (победитель)
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Лучшая игра 2023 года

  • Baldur's Gate 3 (победитель)
  • Alan Wake 2
  • Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

0
Видеоигры: другие материалы, новости и обзоры читайте здесь
