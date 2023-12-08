The Game Awards 2023: лучшие игры года, все победители в номинациях
Главные статуэтки индустрии вручены.
В Лос-Анджелесе прошел игровой «Оскар — The Game Awards-2023. Главная церемония награждения игровой индустрии раздала награды лучшим играм 2023 года. Все победители в различных номинациях — в этой заметке.
Лучшая семейная игра
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (победитель)
- Disney Illusion Island
- Party Animals
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Superstars
Премия за инновации в области доступности для людей с ограниченными возможностями
- Forza Motorsport (победитель)
- Diablo 4
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Street Fighter 6
Лучший киберспортсмен 2023 года
- Faker (победитель)
- Zywoo
- Demon1
- Hydra
- Ruler
- Imperialhal
Лучший киберспортивный турнир
- League of Legends World Championship (победитель)
- Blast.TV Paris Major 2023
- EVO 2023
- The International 2023
- Valorant Championships 2023
Лучшая киберспортивная игра
- Valorant (победитель)
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- PUBG Mobile
Лучшая киберспортивная команда
- JD Gaming в League of Legends (победитель)
- Evil Geniuses в Valorant
- Fnatic в Valorant
- Gaimin Gladiators в Dota 2
- Team Vitality в Counter-Strike
Лучший киберспортивный тренер
- Potter (победитель)
- Zonic
- Gunba
- XTQZZZ
- Homme
Лучший стример или автор контента
- ironmouse (победитель)
- quakity
- spreenDMC
- sypherpk
- chrisbratt / People Make Games
Лучшая актерская игра
- Нил Ньюбон: Астарион в Baldur's Gate 3 (победитель)
- Бен Старр: Клайв в Final Fantasy XVI
- Камерон Монахэн: Кэл Кестис в Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Идрис Эльба: Соломон Рид в Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Мелани Либtрд: Сага Андерсон в Alan Wake 2
- Юрий Ловенталь: Питер Паркер в Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Лучшее игровое повествование
- Alan Wake 2 (победитель)
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Лучшая инди-игра
- Cocoon (победитель)
- Dredge
- Dave the Diver
- Sea of Stars
- Viewfinder
Лучшая экшен-игра
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (победитель)
- Dead Island 2
- Ghostrunner 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Remnant 2
Лучшая мобильная игра
- Honkai: Star Rail (победитель)
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Monster Hunter Now
- Terra Nil
Лучшая VR/AR-игра
- Resident Evil Village: VR Mode (победитель)
- Gran Turismo 7
- Humanity
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Synapse
Лучшее визуальное оформление
- Alan Wake 2 (победитель)
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Lies of P
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Лучшее звуковое оформление
- Hi-Fi Rush (победитель)
- Alan Wake 2
- Dead Space
- Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
Наибольшее социальное влияние
- Tchia (победитель)
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Terra Nil
- Venba
Лучший саундтрек
- Final Fantasy 16 (победитель)
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Лучшая независимая игра
- Sea of Stars (победитель)
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Viewfinder
Лучший файтинг
- Street Fighter 6 (победитель)
- God of Rock
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
Самая ожидаемая игра
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (победитель)
- Hades II
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tekken 8
Лучшая поддержка сообщества
- Baldur's Gate 3 (победитель)
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- No Man's Sky
Лучшая поддерживаемая игра
- Cyberpunk 2077 (победитель)
- Apex Legends
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Лучшая кино-адаптация
- Одни из нас (победитель)
- Кастлвания: Ноктюрн
- Гран Туризмо
- Братья Супер Марио в кино
- Скрежет металла
Лучшая приключенческая экшен-игра
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (победитель)
- Alan Wake 2
- Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Лучшая ролевая игра
- Baldur's Gate 3 (победитель)
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
Лучший симулятор или стратегия
- Pikmin 4 (победитель)
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
- Cities: Skylines II
- Company of Heroes 3
- Fire Emblem Engage
Лучшая спортивная / гоночная игра
- Forza Motorsport (победитель)
- EA Sports FC 24
- F1 23
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
- The Crew Motorfest
Лучшая многопользовательская игра
- Baldur's Gate 3 (победитель)
- Diablo IV
- Party Animals
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Народная игра / игра года по мнению игроков
- Baldur's Gate 3 (победитель)
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Genshin Impact
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Spider-Man 2
Лучший геймдизайн
- Alan Wake 2 (победитель)
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Лучшая игра 2023 года
- Baldur's Gate 3 (победитель)
- Alan Wake 2
- Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
