CS:GO World Ranking update: July 13 — July 20, 2020.



Illuminar break into the top 50 after winning Eden Arena Malta Vibes Cup 3. HAVU drop to #46 due to Flashpoint 1 no longer being included in the recent event subranking.



? https://t.co/zp37GrSKAg pic.twitter.com/e54o7eC7Wx