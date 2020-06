G2 поднялась на вторую строчку в рейтинге HLTV, российская Natus Vincere лидирует

CS:GO World Ranking — June 8th, 2020



G2 climb up to second as Astralis fall to #4.



The rest of the top 10 remains unchanged as #BLASTPremier EU Showdown's placement is not included towards achievement sub-ranking due to the 3rd place decider.



?https://t.co/ZC8DgBhWnU pic.twitter.com/wizDRpCyvJ