Усик заявил, что его не беспокоит разница в размерах с Джошуа

? «NOTHING BOTHERS ME» ?@usykaa says he is not concerned about talk of who is bigger or smaller ahead of Saturday's showdown with @anthonyjoshua ??



Book Joshua vs Usyk, live on Sky Sports Box Office on September 25 ?https://t.co/nSgrSCRi9m#JoshuaUsyk pic.twitter.com/vQiHFZh7MR