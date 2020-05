Гэтжи с нетерпением ждет боя против Хабиба

«You get one life and I'm living a crazy one and it's so awesome. I can't wait for that challenge (fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov) win or lose, don't care, I'm going to give it 100 % that's all I ever do.» —@Justin_Gaethje reacts to winning the interim @UFC lightweight belt #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/wlRIqCOR00