Падения Вирер и Мякяряйнен в спринте на ЧМ в Эстерсунде. Видео

Итальянская биатлонистка Доротея Вирер и финка Кайса Мякяряйнен упали во время спринтерской гонки на чемпионате мира в шведском Эстерсунде.
She was leading at the last split time but a fall prevented Dorothea Wierer from arriving in first place in the finish! #2019ostersund– IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) 8 марта 2019 г.
A stumble on the tracks and two penalty loops after the standing shooting. The second half of Kaisa Makarainen's sprint didn't quite go according to plan. #2019Ostersund– IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) 8 марта 2019 г.
28-летняя Вирер занимает 2-е место в общем зачете Кубка мира, имея в активе 706 очков. 36-летняя Мякяряйнен с 545 баллами располагается на 5-й строчке.