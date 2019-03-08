19:00 | Биатлон

Падения Вирер и Мякяряйнен в спринте на ЧМ в Эстерсунде. Видео

Итальянская биатлонистка Доротея Вирер и финка Кайса Мякяряйнен упали во время спринтерской гонки на чемпионате мира в шведском Эстерсунде.

28-летняя Вирер занимает 2-е место в общем зачете Кубка мира, имея в активе 706 очков. 36-летняя Мякяряйнен с 545 баллами располагается на 5-й строчке.

