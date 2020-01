На этапе Кубка мира в Оберхофе изменена конфигурация трассы перед масс-стартом

Men 15 km Mass Start will be run on the 2.5 km loop. As a result, men will run a double loop before the 1st shooting to then follow the regular pattern

Start — 2.5km — 2.5km — prone 1 — 2.5km — prone 2 — 2.5km- standing 1 — 2.5km — standing 2 — 2.5km- Finish.#OBE20