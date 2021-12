Разыгрывающий «Авторода» Чери признан лучшим игроком Единой лиги ВТБ в декабре

? Kenny Chery is our December MVP!



? @KChery1 averaged 15.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.7 APG & 3.0 SPG with 17.0 EFF!



Avtodor won all 3 games this month — against Nizhny Novgorod (100:94), Zielona Gora (81:74) and Zenit (83:74) — and topped the standings with a 8-1 record! pic.twitter.com/TdIoD5Lj1E