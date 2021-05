Форвард «Зелена-Гуры» Фрейманис стал лучшим шестым игроком сезона Единой лиги ВТБ

Rolands Freimanis named 2020/21 6th Man Of The Year ?



? 21 games, 18.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST and a 19.2 EFF



Zielona G?ra ended the season at 6th place and clinched playoff spot for the first time in club history!



Rolands became the most efficient player of the season! pic.twitter.com/Al18gFg29R