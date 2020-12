Уэстбрук дебютировал за «Вашингтон»

? FINAL SCORE THREAD ?



Russell Westbrook (8 PTS, 7 REB in 17 minutes) makes his @WashWizards debut as they win their #NBAPreseason finale!



Thomas Bryant: 22 PTS, 7 REB

Bradley Beal: 15 PTS, 5 AST

Deni Avdija: 9 PTS, 10 REB pic.twitter.com/V4JlmntcIG