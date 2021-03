Разыгрывающий «Вашингтона» Уэстбрук повторил уникальное достижение Чемберлена 53-летней давности

Russell Westbrook's last 3 games:

— 25.3 PPG

— 16.0 RPG

— 15.0 APG



He's the 2nd player in NBA history to average 25 PPG, 15 RPG and 15 APG over a 3-game span, joining Wilt Chamberlain from March 18-20, 1968.



