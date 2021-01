43 очка Адетокунбо принесли «Милуоки» победу над «Детройтом»

Malcolm Brogdon hits the game-winning floater in OT as the @Pacers pick up their 5th W of the season!



Brogdon: 21 PTS, 7 REB, 11 AST

Victor Oladipo: 25 PTS, 6 AST

Brandon Ingram: 31 PTS, 8 AST

Zion Williamson: 24 PTS, 10 REB pic.twitter.com/XfWbcMXemJ