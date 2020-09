? FINAL SCORE THREAD ?



Khris Middleton ERUPTS for an #NBAPlayoffs career-high 36 PTS (9 in OT) to help the @Bucks force Game 5 on Tue. (9/8) at 6:30pm/et on TNT!



Giannis: 19 PTS (8-10 FGM)

Eric Bledsoe: 14 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST

Bam Adebayo: 26 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST pic.twitter.com/S061PM6far