«Милуоки» стал пятой командой НБА, которой удалось уйти от поражения в финале НБА при счете 0-2 в серии

Beating the Suns 104-98 in Gm6 tonight, the @Bucks have claimed the franchise's 2nd ever NBA championship and 1st since 1971. They also join the 1969 Celtics, 1977 Trailblazers, 2006 Heat & 2016 Cavaliers as the only teams to win a title by erasing a 2-0 #NBAFinals series deficit