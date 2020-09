Paul George (32 PTS) and the @LAClippers come back in the 4th Q to take a 2-1 series lead! Game 4 is Wed. (9/9) at 9pm/et on ESPN. #NBAPlayoffs



Kawhi Leonard: 23 PTS, 14 REB, 6 AST

Nikola Jokic: 32 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST

Michael Porter Jr.: 18 PTS, 10 REB, 3 STL pic.twitter.com/eJ2N4v0fo0