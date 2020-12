Домантас Сабонис сделал пятый трипл-дабл в карьере

Domantas Sabonis posts his 5th-career triple-double to propel the @Pacers past CHI! #KiaTipOff20



Sabonis: 22 PTS (8-11 FGM), 10 REB, 11 AST

T.J. Warren: 23 PTS

Victor Oladipo: 22 PTS (8-12 FGM)

Malcolm Brogdon: 18 PTS, 6 AST pic.twitter.com/5MkhdctwNI