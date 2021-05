Богданович стал самым результативным игроком «Юты» с 1998 года

Bojan Bogdanovic finished with a career-high 48 points, the most in a regular season game by a Jazz player since Karl Malone on April 7, 1998 against the Warriors.



Malone had 56 points.



Bogdanovic also made 8 3-pointers, tied for the most in a game in Jazz history.