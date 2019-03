Сын Михаэля Шумахера примет участие в тестах "Феррари"

It's official! 🔥 Mick Schumacher is set to complete a 2019 rookie test day for Alfa Romeo Racing in #Bahrain. The British Formula 2 driver Callum Ilott will also complete a day of testing in Barcelona. Welcome Mick! #AlfaRomeoRacing#GetCloser #SauberMotorsport #MickSchumacher pic.twitter.com/KUy75BWwm9