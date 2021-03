«Мерседес» показал сейфти-кар на новый сезон «Формулы-1»

For the 2021 season on Formula 1, both the Mercedes-AMG Official FIA F1 Safety Car(tm) and the Official FIA F1 Medical Car(tm) were painted in a bold red, and with that not only reflect Mercedes-AMG, but also the new Official Safety Car sponsor of @MercedesAMGF1, @CrowdStrike pic.twitter.com/PfvG677eGU