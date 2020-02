Индиец в забеге по рисовому полю с буйволами преодолел стометровку быстрее Усэйна Болта

#WATCH : Mr. Srinivasa Gowda from Moodabidre, Karnataka ran 100m in 9.55 seconds at a #Kambala (buffalo race). He was faster than @usainbolt who took 9.58 seconds to create a world record.



We Indians are busy with praising others! ?@KirenRijiju @narendramodi @girishalva pic.twitter.com/eIcCS98b33