Братья Брайан завершили выступления за сборную США на Кубке Дэвиса

Братья Майк и Боб Брайаны завершили выступления за сборную США на Кубке Дэвиса. Американцы выступали на Кубке Дэвиса с 2003 года и завоевали трофей в 2007-м.

38-летние игроки являются рекордсменами по количеству совместно завоеванных титулов в парном разряде (112). Они побеждали на всех турнирах серии "Большого шлема" и на Олимпиаде-2012.

