Братья Брайан завершили выступления за сборную США на Кубке Дэвиса

Братья Майк и Боб Брайаны завершили выступления за сборную США на Кубке Дэвиса. Американцы выступали на Кубке Дэвиса с 2003 года и завоевали трофей в 2007-м.
38-летние игроки являются рекордсменами по количеству совместно завоеванных титулов в парном разряде (112). Они побеждали на всех турнирах серии "Большого шлема" и на Олимпиаде-2012.
Mike and I want to formally announce our decision to step down from our role as active members of the US Davis Cup Team. Clinching the Davis Cup Final in 2007 while representing Team USA was one of the greatest highlights of our career. We've been blessed to play for two amazing captains, Patrick McEnroe and Jim Courier, and we are extremely grateful for their leadership and trust over these last 14 years. Also, we'd like to extend our dearest gratitude to our fellow teammates, USTA staff, our friends and family, and the passionate fans who have been there for us on this incredible journey. We are indebted to you all for your loyal support. With love and appreciation, Bob and Mike