Уличная атлетика при поддержке Datsun
02:17 | ТЕННИС — "Большой шлем"

Как Шарапова обыграла Бабош. Видео


Российская теннисистка Мария Шарапова победила венгерку Тимеа Бабош во втором круге US Open. Россиянка проиграла первый сет со счетом 6:7, но смогла собраться и выиграла два следующих - 6:4, 6:1.

 

Материалы других СМИ
Some Text
КОММЕНТАРИИ
Войти, чтобы оставить комментарий