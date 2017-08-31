Как Шарапова обыграла Бабош. Видео

Российская теннисистка Мария Шарапова победила венгерку Тимеа Бабош во втором круге US Open. Россиянка проиграла первый сет со счетом 6:7, но смогла собраться и выиграла два следующих - 6:4, 6:1.
HUGE defence from Babos, and the Hungarian breaks Sharapova for a second time! #USOpen pic.twitter.com/pRDHVVpNwm– Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) 30 августа 2017 г.
"No! Two big mistakes from Sharapova, and Babos is halfway to what would be the win of her career!"– Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) 30 августа 2017 г.
"Can she see it through?" #USOpen pic.twitter.com/BmKTXfyoFs
A steely look of determination on Sharapova's face as the Russian goes a break up in the second set against Babos... #USOpen pic.twitter.com/VFVC4JoCS0– Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) 30 августа 2017 г.
Sharapova is back on level terms!– Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) 30 августа 2017 г.
The 2006 #USOpen champion heads to a decider against Babos... pic.twitter.com/u716dMRjyP
A huge battle, but Sharapova is through!– Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) 30 августа 2017 г.
Just listen to her roar of delight... #USOpen pic.twitter.com/oHcP4hIPMF