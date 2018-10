Дель Потро отобрался на Итоговый турнир года после победы над Хачановым

.@delpotrojuan qualifies for the #NittoATPFinals for the first time since 2013. He will join @RafaelNadal, @DjokerNole & @rogerfederer at the @TheO2 in London this November.



Buy Your 2018 Tickets 🎟️ Today: https://t.co/kKYVU6mwTG pic.twitter.com/UtP1JiCvqR