ИИХФ пожелала удачи женской сборной России в матче с США

Удачи! (Good luck) 🇷🇺 🇷🇺 🇷🇺 @russiahockey_en



Put your #SELFIE in the centre of the #PyeongChang2018 excitement!



WIN LIMITED MEMORABILIA by posting a super-fan #selfie tagged #TeamRussia #IceQueens #FireonIce



Show the 🇷🇺 Women's Hockey Team you're behind them! pic.twitter.com/yrHytKqTdw