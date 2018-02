Кайшева стартует 15-й в индивидуальной гонке, Акимова – 64-й

A few numbers to keep an eye on during tonight's #biathlon women Individual in #PyeongChang2018 :

18 N. Skardino #BLR 🥉in Sochi and individual cup winner

25 @DaryaDomracheva #BLR 🥇4 years ago

34 L. Dahlmeier #GER Reigning WCH

36 D. Wierer #ITA Winner of last individual pic.twitter.com/kEMoRxsvlX