20:10 | Единоборства / ММА — ММА

Роузи показала свои синяки. Фото

Обсудить
0

Американский рестлер, в прошлом боец ММА Ронда Роузи опубликовала фото в Инстаграме. Она продемонстрировала свои синяки.

В комментарии она заявила, что теперь все могут убедиться, что синяки - настоящие, и что здесь нет никаких спецэффектов.

Ронда Роузи начала выступления в рестлинге в 2018 году. До этого она провела 14 боев в ММА и 12 из них победила при двух поражениях.

 

Дополнительная информация

https://www.instagram.com/p/BqfSEsunaOl/

Обсудить
0
Загрузка...
Материалы других СМИ
Загрузка...