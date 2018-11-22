Роузи показала свои синяки. Фото

Американский рестлер, в прошлом боец ММА Ронда Роузи опубликовала фото в Инстаграме. Она продемонстрировала свои синяки.
В комментарии она заявила, что теперь все могут убедиться, что синяки - настоящие, и что здесь нет никаких спецэффектов.
Ронда Роузи начала выступления в рестлинге в 2018 году. До этого она провела 14 боев в ММА и 12 из них победила при двух поражениях.
Our post #SurvivorSeries Q&A is up on @rondarouseydotcom !! We cover everything from an update on the bruises many claimed to be only special effects makeup - the welt I named the “Mr Browne Bruise” no one’s been able to see except my amazing husband till now 😂 - why I refuse to use weapons in a match - our Pinterest inspired new kitchen we’re rushing to finish in time for thanksgiving - and more! To submit your questions for next Q&A comment and subscribe to our YouTube channel! Link in bio 🙏🏼🦃