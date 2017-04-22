Макгрегор: "Если Мейуэзер наложит в штаны, то я предложу бой Пакиао"

Боец ММА Конор Макгрегор заявил, что Флойд Мейуэзер еще может отказаться от проведения боксерского боя с ним. По словам ирландца, в таком случае он вернется в UFC или найдет другого соперника.
"В последнее время я уделял все внимание боксу. Но не думайте, что я забыл о захватах и ударах ногами. Флойд еще может наложить в штаны. Если это произойдет, я вернусь к схваткам в ММА или подберу себе другого соперника из боксеров. Возможно, Пакиао", - написал Макгрегор в "Инстаграме".
Here is a reply video I sent one of my protégés who was seeking advice on some boxing only pad work footage they sent me. I believe you will like it. The focus has been solely boxing lately but make no mistakes, the kicking and grappling aspects, and everything else got to do with unlimited free fighting, is still very much present in my thoughts. Floyd may crap his jocks after all and if so I will go back to true fighting or just pick another boxer like manny or something. But whatever that's another conversation. I like to build fighters and watch their progression. I have built many to this date, and all unintentionally. One is fighting in the UFC main event this weekend. When my son is born I will build him up into a multiple free fighting world champion also. Just like his old man. I look forward to it.