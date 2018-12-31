Швейцария - Россия: голы матча, пока вы спали. Видео

Молодежная сборная России одержала третью победу в трех матчах на молодежном чемпионате мира. Сегодня со счетом 7:4 была обыграна Швейцария. Следующим соперником россиян будет Канада, которая также имеет три победы.
The Russians are caught watching and Marco Lehmann scores the 1-0 goal after Sven Leuenberger gets it out in front. #WJC2019 pic.twitter.com/8ZqljUT4PW– Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) 31 декабря 2018 г.
Valentin Nussbaumer makes it 2-0 for Switzerland. For a team that played yesterday, this is one heck of a start for the Swiss. #WJC2019 pic.twitter.com/Z9M0At1Ddo– Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) 31 декабря 2018 г.
Kirill Marchenko makes it 2-1 after a pass from Vasily Podkolzin, beating Akira Schmid under the glove for his first goal of the tournament. #WJC2019 pic.twitter.com/uwPGQulwvA– Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) 31 декабря 2018 г.
Marco Lehmann is having a career night, giving Switzerland a 3-1 lead. A terrible play by Vasili Podkolzin resulted in the goal. #WJC2019 pic.twitter.com/U6rvYNrjpu– Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) 31 декабря 2018 г.
But on the next play, Edmonton Oilers prospect Dmitri Samorukov snipes one past Akira Schmid and it's 3-2. #WJC2019 pic.twitter.com/YCZQyzpwA2– Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) 31 декабря 2018 г.
Great feed from Vitali Kravstov and Grigori Denisenko gets one past Schmid, tying the game up at three. What a game this has been. #WJC2019 pic.twitter.com/GSYNGGWvGY– Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) 31 декабря 2018 г.
Kirill Slepets has been so good today and he's finally rewarded after a Swiss giveaway. Russia leads the first time, 4-3. #WJC2019 pic.twitter.com/7D1dGmIOmr– Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) 31 декабря 2018 г.
Alexander Alexeyev, 5-3 Russia. Switzerland's failure to score on their extended power play is starting to hurt them. #WJC2019 pic.twitter.com/iQ8olfGpfI– Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) 31 декабря 2018 г.
Aebischer to Nussbaumer to Yannick Bruschweiler, who scores 35 seconds after Russia took the 5-3 lead to make it 5-4. Nice celebration, too. #WJC2019 pic.twitter.com/0ZaTpy6pPt– Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) 31 декабря 2018 г.
Pavel Shen makes it 6-4 in a game where scoring never seems to stop. #WJC2019 pic.twitter.com/kB2xcA2pE3– Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) 31 декабря 2018 г.
Now it's 7-4 for Russia after Vitali Kravtsov scores on an absolute snipe. Good chances from Klim Kostin and Grigori Denisenko in the lead up. #WJC2019 pic.twitter.com/rF7v4c7jWf– Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) 31 декабря 2018 г.
