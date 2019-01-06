Россия завоевала бронзовые медали МЧМ-2019 благодаря хет-трику Слепца

Молодежная сборная России переиграла Швейцарию в матче за 3-е место чемпионата мира (5:2). Кирилл Слепец оформил хет-трик, по голу на свой счет записали Клим Костин и Никита Шашков, а у швейцарцев заброшенными шайбами отметились Валентин Нусбаумер и Янник Брюшвайлер.
Молодежный чемпионат мира
Матч за 3-е место
Россия U20 - Швейцария U20 - 5:2 (2:0, 1:2, 2:0)
Голы: Слепец - 3 (Ив. Морозов, Ил. Морозов), 4:25 - 1:0. Шашков - 2 (Подколзин), 13:44 - 2:0. Нусбаумер - 2 (Ле Культр, Сигрист), 24:54 - 2:1. Костин - 3 (Денисенко, Романов), 32:53 - 3:1. Брюшвайлер - 3 (Сигрист, Гросс), 35:36 - 3:2. Слепец - 4, 46:33 - 4:2. Слепец - 5 (мен., Галимов, Кочетков, п.в.), 57:59 - 5:2.
Вратари: Кочетков - Холленштайн (57:35 - 57:59, 58:10 - 59:06, 59:22).
Штраф: 14 - 6.
Броски: 24 (12+9+3) - 36 (6+13+17).
Судьи: Алари, Бьерк.
5 января. Ванкувер. Rogers Arena. 12025 зрителей.
Kirill Slepets walks right in and dangles for the goal! It's 1-0 Russia. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/jmVbumIolK– TSN (@TSN_Sports) 5 января 2019 г.
Nikita Shashkov makes it 2-0 for Russia, just after the power-play expires! #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/SZhnRboQPW– TSN (@TSN_Sports) 5 января 2019 г.
Valentin Nussbaumer scores and 🇨🇭 is on the board, they now trail 🇷🇺 by one early in the 2nd of the Bronze Medal game #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/gLVGn8SVou– TSN (@TSN_Sports) 5 января 2019 г.
Klim Kostin scores to make it 3-1 and let's fans know how he felt about the booing yesterday. The crowd offered up their opinions as well. #WJC2019 #STLBlues pic.twitter.com/KaSjERfSaD– Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) 5 января 2019 г.
We just saw one of the best World Junior saves of all time... and then Yannick Bruschweiler scored one of the best goals of the tournament. WOW. 3-2. #WJC2019 pic.twitter.com/ogocQ0Z8tz– Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) 5 января 2019 г.
Kirill Slepets turns on the jets, splits the D, sinks a dagger 😱 The Russians are half a period away from #WorldJuniors Bronze.– TSN (@TSN_Sports) 5 января 2019 г.
🇷🇺 4 - 2 🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/OC8XosP6cn
Kirill Slepets gets the empty netter and it's over. Middle bar and out. Hat-trick. 5-2. #WJC2019 pic.twitter.com/RouYRKouX6– Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) 5 января 2019 г.
Трансляция матча Россия – Швейцария
Молодежный чемпионат мира по хоккею 2019 //
Расписание матчей молодежного чемпионата мира по хоккею //
Сетка плей-офф молодежного чемпионата мира по хоккею