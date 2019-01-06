02:28 | Хоккей — Молодежный ЧМ

Россия завоевала бронзовые медали МЧМ-2019 благодаря хет-трику Слепца

Молодежная сборная России переиграла Швейцарию в матче за 3-е место чемпионата мира (5:2). Кирилл Слепец оформил хет-трик, по голу на свой счет записали Клим Костин и Никита Шашков, а у швейцарцев заброшенными шайбами отметились Валентин Нусбаумер и Янник Брюшвайлер.

Молодежный чемпионат мира

Матч за 3-е место

Россия U20 - Швейцария U20 - 5:2 (2:0, 1:2, 2:0)

Голы: Слепец - 3 (Ив. Морозов, Ил. Морозов), 4:25 - 1:0. Шашков - 2 (Подколзин), 13:44 - 2:0. Нусбаумер - 2 (Ле Культр, Сигрист), 24:54 - 2:1. Костин - 3 (Денисенко, Романов), 32:53 - 3:1. Брюшвайлер - 3 (Сигрист, Гросс), 35:36 - 3:2. Слепец - 4, 46:33 - 4:2. Слепец - 5 (мен., Галимов, Кочетков, п.в.), 57:59 - 5:2.

Вратари: Кочетков - Холленштайн (57:35 - 57:59, 58:10 - 59:06, 59:22).

Штраф: 14 - 6.

Броски: 24 (12+9+3) - 36 (6+13+17).

Судьи: Алари, Бьерк.

5 января. Ванкувер. Rogers Arena. 12025 зрителей.

