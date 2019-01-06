02:30 | Хоккей — Молодежный ЧМ

Россия - Швейцария: все голы матча МЧМ-2019 за третье место, которые вы захотите пересмотреть. Видео

Молодежная сборная России одержала победу над Швейцарией в матче за 3-е место чемпионата мира (5:2). В составе россиян Кирилл Слепец оформил хет-трик, а также по голу на свой счет записали Клим Костин и Никита Шашков. У швейцарцев заброшенными шайбами отметились Валентин Нусбаумер и Янник Брюшвайлер.

