Россия - Швейцария: все голы матча МЧМ-2019 за третье место, которые вы захотите пересмотреть. Видео

Молодежная сборная России одержала победу над Швейцарией в матче за 3-е место чемпионата мира (5:2). В составе россиян Кирилл Слепец оформил хет-трик, а также по голу на свой счет записали Клим Костин и Никита Шашков. У швейцарцев заброшенными шайбами отметились Валентин Нусбаумер и Янник Брюшвайлер.
Kirill Slepets walks right in and dangles for the goal! It's 1-0 Russia. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/jmVbumIolK– TSN (@TSN_Sports) 5 января 2019 г.
Nikita Shashkov makes it 2-0 for Russia, just after the power-play expires! #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/SZhnRboQPW– TSN (@TSN_Sports) 5 января 2019 г.
Valentin Nussbaumer scores and 🇨🇭 is on the board, they now trail 🇷🇺 by one early in the 2nd of the Bronze Medal game #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/gLVGn8SVou– TSN (@TSN_Sports) 5 января 2019 г.
Klim Kostin scores to make it 3-1 and let's fans know how he felt about the booing yesterday. The crowd offered up their opinions as well. #WJC2019 #STLBlues pic.twitter.com/KaSjERfSaD– Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) 5 января 2019 г.
We just saw one of the best World Junior saves of all time... and then Yannick Bruschweiler scored one of the best goals of the tournament. WOW. 3-2. #WJC2019 pic.twitter.com/ogocQ0Z8tz– Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) 5 января 2019 г.
Kirill Slepets turns on the jets, splits the D, sinks a dagger 😱 The Russians are half a period away from #WorldJuniors Bronze.– TSN (@TSN_Sports) 5 января 2019 г.
🇷🇺 4 - 2 🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/OC8XosP6cn
Kirill Slepets gets the empty netter and it's over. Middle bar and out. Hat-trick. 5-2. #WJC2019 pic.twitter.com/RouYRKouX6– Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) 5 января 2019 г.
