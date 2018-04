"Вегас" повторил рекорд НХЛ 50-летней давности

The @GoldenKnights are the 4th club in NHL history to require multiple overtimes in each of their first two OT games in the #StanleyCup Playoffs.



The @NHLFlyers and @StLouisBlues did so vs. each other in 1968 (each 1-1). The NY Americans did so in 4 straight from 1929-38 (2-2). pic.twitter.com/BuLi8QpFBG