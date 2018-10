Василевский оформил 13-й шатаут в карьере

Tonight’s 23-save shutout comes as lucky No. 13 in Andrei Vasilevskiy’s @nhl career, moving him into sole possession of third all-time in #Bolts franchise history.



1. Ben Bishop (17)

2. Nikolai Khabibulin (14)

3. Andrei Vasilevskiy (13)#VASYVASYVASY | #TBLvsCOL pic.twitter.com/aYHfG2RBeT