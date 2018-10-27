"Питтсбург" выразил соболезнования в связи со стрельбой в синагоге

"Питтсбург" в своем Твиттере прокомментировал сегодняшние трагические события. Утром 27 октября неизвестный открыл стрельбу в синагоге Питтсбурга. Погибли восемь человек.
- Мы очень опечалены трагедией в синагоге "Дерево жизни" в Питтсбурге, - говорится в сообщении. - Наши мысли и молитвы со всеми пострадавшими.
We are incredibly saddened to hear of this morning's tragedy at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. We send our thoughts and prayers to all those affected.– Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) 27 октября 2018 г.
Также свои соболезнования выразили другие профессиональные клубы города: "Питтсбург Стилерс" (НФЛ), "Питтсбург Пайретс" (МЛБ) и "Питтсбург Риверхаундс" (USL).
We send our thoughts and prayers to those affected by this morning’s tragedy in Pittsburgh. We will continue to pray for everyone involved.– Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) 27 октября 2018 г.
Our hearts break at the news of this morning's tragedy in the Squirrel Hill area of Pittsburgh. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected by this horrible event.– Pirates (@Pirates) 27 октября 2018 г.
No tweet or message will undo the damage from this morning’s tragedy. But we mourn those lost and our thoughts are with all affected in something that hits far too close to home.– Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (@RiverhoundsSC) 27 октября 2018 г.
We love you, Pittsburgh.
По имеющейся информации, преступник был ранен и сдался полиции. Во время стрельбы он выкрикивал антисемитские лозунги.