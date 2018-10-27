20:50 | Хоккей — НХЛ

"Питтсбург" выразил соболезнования в связи со стрельбой в синагоге

"Питтсбург" в своем Твиттере прокомментировал сегодняшние трагические события. Утром 27 октября неизвестный открыл стрельбу в синагоге Питтсбурга. Погибли восемь человек.

- Мы очень опечалены трагедией в синагоге "Дерево жизни" в Питтсбурге, - говорится в сообщении. - Наши мысли и молитвы со всеми пострадавшими.

 

Также свои соболезнования выразили другие профессиональные клубы города: "Питтсбург Стилерс" (НФЛ), "Питтсбург Пайретс" (МЛБ) и "Питтсбург Риверхаундс" (USL).

 

По имеющейся информации, преступник был ранен и сдался полиции. Во время стрельбы он выкрикивал антисемитские лозунги.

