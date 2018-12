Овечкин стал 18-м игроком, забросившим 28 шайб за первые 31 матч сезона

Ovechkin is the 18th different player in the modern era (since 1943-44) to score 28+ goals in his team's first 31 games, and third to do so since 1993-94.



The others:

Jaromir Jagr: 1995-96 (28 G in 31 GP) & 1996-97 (30 G in 31 GP)

Jaromir Jagr: 1995-96 (28 G in 31 GP) & 1996-97 (30 G in 31 GP)

Mario Lemieux: 1995-96 (29 G in 27 GP)