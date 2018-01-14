09:05 | Хоккей — НХЛ

Андрей Педан оформил первый хет-трик в АХЛ


Защитник "Уилкс Бэрри" Андрей Педан оформил хет-трик в матче регулярного чемпионата АХЛ против "Лаваль Рокет" (4:3). 24-летний россиянин также был признан первой звездой встречи.

Отметим, что это первый хет-трик Педана в АХЛ. Всего на его счету в этом сезоне 16 (5+11) очков в 31 матче.

