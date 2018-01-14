Андрей Педан оформил первый хет-трик в АХЛ

Защитник "Уилкс Бэрри" Андрей Педан оформил хет-трик в матче регулярного чемпионата АХЛ против "Лаваль Рокет" (4:3). 24-летний россиянин также был признан первой звездой встречи.
Отметим, что это первый хет-трик Педана в АХЛ. Всего на его счету в этом сезоне 16 (5+11) очков в 31 матче.
#WBSPens GOAL GIF: Pedan pops one on net from the slot that the net minder can't handle. It's 1-1 pic.twitter.com/Whp9bkzHDz– WBS Penguins (@WBSPenguins) 13 января 2018 г.
#WBSPens GOAL GIF: Pedan with the power play blast to give the Penguins their first lead of the game. pic.twitter.com/vwJ6Onwbd4– WBS Penguins (@WBSPenguins) 13 января 2018 г.
#WBSPens HAT TRICK GOAL GIF: Another power play goal snipe for the big man to put the Penguins up, 4-3. pic.twitter.com/FjTqoLXHo0– WBS Penguins (@WBSPenguins) 13 января 2018 г.
