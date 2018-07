Сын самого знаменитого болельщика Бразилии расстроен вылетом сборной. Фото

🇧🇷 Clovis Fernandes followed Brazil for 7 World Cups from 1990 to 2014, but passed away from cancer in 2015 😢



🇷🇺 His 2 sons Frank & Gostavo, are at the 2018 #WorldCup⁠ ⁠to continue his legacy.



😔 Yesterday, his son was pictured cradling his trophy heartbroken. 💔 pic.twitter.com/08VBYlLK28