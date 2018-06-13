Российский музыкант на арфе исполнил гимн Египта перед ЧМ-2018. Видео

Российский музыкант Александр Болдачев перед чемпионатом мира-2018 исполнил гимн Египта на арфе. Артист также намерен разучить и сыграть гимны других стран.
Сборная Египта сыграет в группе А против команд Уругвая (15 июня, Екатеринбург), России (19 июня, Санкт-Петербург) и Саудовской Аравии (25 июня, Волгоград).
Welcome! أهلا وسهلا! Добро пожаловать! Today I'm starting a new #challenge: #fifamusic2018 to support all the teams, which are coming to Russia for the #worldcup2018 -------- Everyday I will record on my instrument one national anthem. Join me! -------- Record on any instrument or sing the national anthem of your choice and let your friends and all the World enjoy it! Don't forget hashtag #fifamusic2018 -------- Music unites the humanity and now we need to support understanding between the people more then ever! -------- Good luck #Egypt! First game going to be on 15th in Ekaterinburg! -------- Всем прекрасного настроения и увидимся в России! Good luck! #fifamusicegypt @fifaworldcup #fifa #fifa2018 #fifa18 #sport #football #soccer #russia #чм2018 #чм18 #спорт #футбол #россия #harp #арфа #music #anthem #countries #tolerance #unity #понимание #musicchallenge #musicvideo #homerecording
