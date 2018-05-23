Феррейра попрощался с "Шахтером". Дальше – в Россию?

Нападающий "Шахтера" Факундо Феррейра попрощался с клубом и болельщикам в своем Инстаграме. Контракт 27-летнего аргентинца с донецким клубом заканчивается 30 июня. Ранее сообщалось, что форвард может перейти в "Спартак", ЦСКА, "Локомотив" или "Бенфику".
- Мне сейчас очень сложно говорить "пока", - написал в Инстаграме Феррейра. – Я помню, словно это было вчера, как я приехал в Донецк, и все для меня было новым и странным. Помню, как было сложно адаптироваться ко всему. Я вырос и многому научился на Украине и как человек, и как спортсмен. У меня появилось много друзей в "Шахтере". Я очень благодарен всем моим бразильским друзьям, которые помогали мне с первого дня. Я хочу сказать "спасибо" всем работникам клуба. Наконец, хочу сказать "спасибо" всем болельщикам, потому что вы всегда поддерживали нас все зависимости от сложности ситуации. Vamos Shakhtar (вперед, "Шахтер")!
Феррейра играл за донецкий клуб с 2013 года. В прошедшем сезоне нападающий провел 42 матча во всех турнирах и забил 30 голов.
Es muy difícil para mi decir adiós en este momento. Me acuerdo cómo si fuese ayer cuando llegue a Donetsk y era todo nuevo y extraño para mi...fue difícil al principio adaptarme. Crecí y aprendí mucho personal y futbolísticamente en este lugar. Tuve la suerte de cruzarme con @paulofonseca_oficial en este camino, que fue la única persona que confió en mi y me quiso en su equipo. Hice grandes amigos en shakhtar, con los que compartí muchísimas cosas, y estoy muy agradecido en especial a los brasileños que hicieron todo más fácil para que me sintiera cómodo. También agradecerle a las personas que trabajan en shakhtar (masajistas, fisioterapeutas, médicos, utileros). Y agradecerle especialmente a todos los hinchas que nunca dejaron de estar, a pesar de los problemas que tuvimos en los últimos años. Fue un sueño jugar en Donbass Arena, y espero que algún día el club vuelva a casa. Los voy a llevar a todos en mi corazón y vamos Shakhtar ❤️🇺🇦⚒. It’s very hard for me to say “goodbye” at this moment. I remember like it was yesterday when I arrived to Donetsk and everything was new and strange for me. It was difficult, at the beginning, to adapt myself to everything. I grow up and learned a lot personally and sportingly in Ukraine. I was lucky to meet @paulofonseca_oficial in this way, who was the only one who trust on me and wanted me on his team. I’ve made big friends in Shakhtar. We spend lot of time together, and I’m very thankful specially to my Brazilian friends who makes everything easier for me from the first moment. I want to say thank you to all the people working for the club (massage therapist, doctors, physiotherapist...). Finally, want to say thank you to all the supporters, because you’ve always been there supporting us no matter the difficult situation we were living. It was a dream for me to play in Donbass Arena and I hope one day Shakhtar return home. I will always carry all of you in my heart. Vamos shakhtar!